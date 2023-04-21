Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys New Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNWWW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,556. ReNew Energy Global plc has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.

