Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $339,000 Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $512,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Dune Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

