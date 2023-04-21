Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $580,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 54,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,349. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

