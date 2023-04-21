Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 62,300 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. uniQure comprises about 2.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in uniQure by 88.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in uniQure by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

