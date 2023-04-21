Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

WMT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.79. 1,288,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

