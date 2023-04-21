Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 33,275 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $31,444,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 61.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 552,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Chegg Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

