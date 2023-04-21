Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Illumina comprises 0.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.45. 126,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $334.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

