Privium Fund Management B.V. Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $51.75. 759,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

