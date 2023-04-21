Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $288,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,535,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $288,296.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,306,357.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock worth $9,338,086. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

