Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $5.03 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $96.75 million and $863,044.41 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00018417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.