Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $200.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

RXDX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

RXDX stock opened at $193.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

