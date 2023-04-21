ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $31.97. 1,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

