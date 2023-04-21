Proton (XPR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.48 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Proton has a market capitalization of $21.48 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 16,372,674,629 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

