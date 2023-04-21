PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PTCT opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

