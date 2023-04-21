Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increased by Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.12.

CNI stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

