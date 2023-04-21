Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.00. 196,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,377. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

