R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.59

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.59 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.19). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 100.75 ($1.25), with a volume of 4,121 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85. The firm has a market cap of £45.36 million, a P/E ratio of 693.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.55.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

