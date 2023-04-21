RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RadNet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. CJS Securities began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Stories

