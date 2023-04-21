Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of RANI opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $33,196.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,761,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,176,944.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,702 shares of company stock valued at $429,750. 52.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

