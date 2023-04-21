Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.81 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.