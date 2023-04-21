Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

