Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

