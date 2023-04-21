Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Ecolab by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,161,000 after acquiring an additional 123,416 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of ECL opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.71. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

