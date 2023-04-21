Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

