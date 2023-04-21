Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,479 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 911.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 544,736 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

GE opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

