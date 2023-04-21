Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 556 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

