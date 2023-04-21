Reborn Coffee (REBN) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reborn Coffee
|$3.24 million
|-$3.56 million
|-2.93
|Reborn Coffee Competitors
|$1.98 billion
|$180.11 million
|1.88
Reborn Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reborn Coffee
|-109.69%
|-113.32%
|-48.04%
|Reborn Coffee Competitors
|-0.11%
|-17.50%
|1.19%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reborn Coffee and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reborn Coffee
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Reborn Coffee Competitors
|506
|4244
|5544
|261
|2.53
Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Reborn Coffee peers beat Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.