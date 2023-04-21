Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The business had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

