Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,718,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,093,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

