Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after buying an additional 2,027,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,718,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,093,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

