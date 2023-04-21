Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

