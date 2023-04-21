Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0915

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $91.38 million and approximately $21.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Ren Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

