Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 21st (AES, BDN, BMRC, CUZ, EWBC, FNB, FSLR, GSBC, LYG, MOMO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 21st:

AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

