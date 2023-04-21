Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 21st (AES, BDN, BMRC, CUZ, EWBC, FNB, FSLR, GSBC, LYG, MOMO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 21st:
AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
