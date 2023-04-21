Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $48,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,692,304 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE DNA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 11,820,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,573,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

