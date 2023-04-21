RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $281.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

RH Stock Down 1.7 %

RH stock opened at $245.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $355.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

