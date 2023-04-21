Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Ring Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.82 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Insider Activity

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $136,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Further Reading

