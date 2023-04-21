Ripio Credit Network Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $13,602.20 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

