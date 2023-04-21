Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($4.93)-($4.44) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.84). The company issued revenue guidance of $21.7-22.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.88 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.93–$4.44 EPS.

Rite Aid Price Performance

RAD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $132,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.