Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

