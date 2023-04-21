RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

