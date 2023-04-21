Robert W. Baird Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $168.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.40.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $155.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.