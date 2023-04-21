Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.03 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

