Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $197.69. 2,044,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

