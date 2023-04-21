Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $198.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

