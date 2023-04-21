Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $667,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 964,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.