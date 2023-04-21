Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 63,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 366,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.92.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

