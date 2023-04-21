Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.53 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.95 or 0.00017629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

