SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.81.

SAP traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. 2,742,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. Analysts predict that SAP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

