Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

