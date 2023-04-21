Scotiabank Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$86.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$82.36.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$66.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.69.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

